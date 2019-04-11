REPORT: Luke Walton The Front-Runner For Sacramento Kings Job

Luke Walton still has a job as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, but if he is let go it appears the 39-year-old should have plenty of options. In fact, he’s reportedly the top choice for the Sacramento Kings job.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Walton would be the “clear frontrunner” for Sacramento’s open job if he’s fired. Former New Orleans coach Monty Williams and San Antonio assistant Ettore Messina are also candidates.

The Kings fired head coach Dave Joerger on Thursday after the franchise’s best season in 15 years. Yes, they only won 39 games and missed the playoffs, but the Kings are incredibly well situated to make a jump next year. Sacramento has a ton of young talent and is a really fun squad to watch.

After Magic Johnson’s shocking exit from the Lakers, Walton’s prospects brightened considerably. He took over a huge rebuilding project in 2016 and has gone 98-148 (.398) in three years as the team’s head coach. This year, the Lakers finished 37-45 after suffering a number of devastating injuries that completely derailed promising start to the season.

As of now, it appears Walton is safe with the Lakers, but given how volatile things are right now for the Purple and Gold, that could change any time.