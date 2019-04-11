Rashard Mendenhall Can't Decide If Ben Roethlisberger Is Racist Or Not

Former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall, the man who both-sidesed Osama bin Laden, maintains an internet connection. He was back on his beat this morning, weighing in on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ acrimony from the top rope.
Calling Ben Roethlisberger a racist and comparing Antonio Brown’s situation to that of a slave is strong stuff. Mendenhall, perhaps predictably, offered no evidence or corroboration for his statements.
Then he bizarrely appeared to sprint his comments back.
So here we are. It’s harrowing to think where we’d be without the discourse. It is so important to have equal dialogue in sports. Very productive.
