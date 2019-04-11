Rashard Mendenhall Can't Decide If Ben Roethlisberger Is Racist Or Not

Former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall, the man who both-sidesed Osama bin Laden, maintains an internet connection. He was back on his beat this morning, weighing in on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ acrimony from the top rope.

Alright, I’ll end the mystery… B’s racist and @AB84’s black. He had to catch balls from a racist quarterback. Every honest player knows it, it’s not a big deal. He was just supposed to take his lickings and move on, like a slave for real. https://t.co/ubI39UDauY — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) April 11, 2019

Calling Ben Roethlisberger a racist and comparing Antonio Brown’s situation to that of a slave is strong stuff. Mendenhall, perhaps predictably, offered no evidence or corroboration for his statements.

Then he bizarrely appeared to sprint his comments back.

Clearly it’s no fun, when EVERYONE’s the accused… Please allow the dialogue in sports to be equal. Why’s it so easy to shoot at one player, but not the other? B’s not racist. Just like AB’s not a dirtbag.#letsbefair — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) April 11, 2019

So here we are. It’s harrowing to think where we’d be without the discourse. It is so important to have equal dialogue in sports. Very productive.