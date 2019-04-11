Roundup: Julian Assange Arrested, Free Coffee at Wawa, Explosion in Durham

Rihanna … The first ever photo of a black hole … Free coffee at Wawa for their 55th anniversary … “Hope Hicks questioned in probe of Trump’s hush-money payments” … Eric Trump and his wife Lara are expecting a second baby … Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term running Israel amidst corruption allegations … Camila Cabello tabbed as the actress for upcoming Cinderella movie … If April showers bring May flowers, what does April snow across six states bring? … Big positive changes coming to Google Docs … A review of the Nintendo Switch VR kit … The National Enquirer is up for sale … “A suspect is in custody in connection with fires at three black churches in Louisiana” … The banana boat crew was on-hand for Dwyane Wade’s final game … Building explosion in Durham kills owner and injures 17 …

Julian Assange arrested in Ecuador [NY Times]

With The Masters on the horizon, a look at Dave Kindred’s remembrance of Dan Jenkins [Washington Post]

“AT&T’s speed test results aren’t as fast as they seem” [Recode]

Jeff Bezos challenges Amazon competitors to match their pay and benefits [CNBC]

Howard Beck says Magic’s exit was actually the best thing that could happen to the Lakers [Bleacher Report]

Why big tech should be regulated [New Yorker]

Ranking every Punch-Out opponent [Kotaku]

Who makes these YouTube channels that kids love? [WSJ]

Pat McAfee almost quit WWE right before WrestleMania

Maggie Siff’s Bronx accent

Woj says Magic didn’t like doing his job