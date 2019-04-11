This Basketball Robot Is No Steph Curry

By the end of the day, it’s a solid bet that over a million people will have watched this robot drain a deep three. While it’s certainly a mark of human accomplishment that this robot can be made and operated, let’s not get all hyperbolic over here:

This robot was programmed to pull up like Steph 😳 (via @B_LEAGUE)pic.twitter.com/PtZAYf0OJq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2019

This robot is NOT Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s release time is under a half-second. This robot holds the ball for what feels like an eternity before bending and shooting. Between the slow release and not getting off the ground, one surmises that if this robot were in league play a defender would have no issue blocking it.

Again: This robot would be great in a game of HORSE and the people who built it are talented and don’t deserve scorn. But let’s not act like it’s NBA ready.