A man who attempted to light himself on fire outside of the White House has been arrested, according to multiple reports. Secret Service and other personnel responded to the incident a short time ago.

ALERT: Secret Service personnel are responding to a police/medical incident on Pennsylvania Ave. along the @WhiteHouse North Fence Line. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

Multiple eyewitnesses saw the protestor try to light his jacket on fire. His efforts did not succeed. He was then subsequently detained by authorities.

#Update: Just in – Video of the suspect being arrested and dragged away, after apparently he tried to pour gasoline over him and tried to set him on fire in front of the White House in a suicide attempt . Video Credit: @MarkIronsMedia pic.twitter.com/yqOdh7TdrT — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) April 12, 2019

A person can get in trouble for doing that. Big trouble. Plus, you know, it’s gotta hurt.