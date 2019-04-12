David Griffin Hired by Pelicans as New President of Basketball Operations

Stop the presses on all of your “Cavs in LA” jokes!

David Griffin has accepted the position of President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Dell Demps, the former GM, was fired earlier this year after failing to handle the Anthony Davis debacle. Danny Ferry, former Hawks GM, was the interim President until this announcement.

Griffin was last the GM for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he helped LeBron James and the Cavs win their first championship. Griffin will find himself in a situation in New Orleans that is as close to the polar opposite as possible than Cleveland. His first order of business is to trade away a disgruntled superstar and start the rebuild from the ground up; his last stint in Cleveland was setting up for the arrival of LeBron James and acquiring stars for him to play with.

Griffin has a good reputation around the league, and should be able to net a proper return for Anthony Davis.