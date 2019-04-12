Francesco Molinari: 4 Things to Know About the Italian Golfer

Francesco Molinari moved up the leaderboard in a big way during the second day of the Masters. Here’s what you need to know about the Italian golfer as he continues to make a push for his first green jacket.

Where was Molinari born?

Molinari was born in Turin, a town in the northwest section of Italy.

His older brother is also a professional golfer

Francisco’s senior by just over a year, Edoardo Molinari is also a professional golfer who has won tournaments on four separate continents.

He won the Open Championship in 2018

If you’re sitting there watching Molinari climb his way up the leaderboards and think, “That guy looks familiar”, it’s because he is. Molinari won the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

He helped Europe win the 2018 Ryder Cup

Molinari not only was a big contributor for the European team’s 2018 Ryder Cup victory, he teamed up with Tommy Fleetwood and swept all of their fourball and foursome matches.