Golf

How to Stream The Masters on Friday

How to Stream The Masters on Friday

Golf

How to Stream The Masters on Friday

By 2 hours ago

By: |

One day is in the books at The Masters at Augusta, and there’s a star-studded leaderboard. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead at -6, while Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson are all within plausible striking distance.

As always, with the TV rights not actually encapsulating all of the tournament, and with a lot of people not even having access to a television while stuck in the office, streaming is paramount.

The streams are available in two places:

Both of them actually have the same streaming channels, but given that the technology on this stuff isn’t immaculate yet it never hurts to have a second option in case you run into buffering issues at one of the spots.

The streaming channels include a broadcast from the driving range, featured groups (which will be up and running when people tee off), Amen Corner (starting at 10:45 am), and Holes 15 & 16 (starting at 11:45 am). The TV simulcast will only be available on The Masters site.

You can also track every shot from every player on The Masters web site.

Golf

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home