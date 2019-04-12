How to Stream The Masters on Friday

One day is in the books at The Masters at Augusta, and there’s a star-studded leaderboard. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead at -6, while Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson are all within plausible striking distance.

As always, with the TV rights not actually encapsulating all of the tournament, and with a lot of people not even having access to a television while stuck in the office, streaming is paramount.

The streams are available in two places:

Both of them actually have the same streaming channels, but given that the technology on this stuff isn’t immaculate yet it never hurts to have a second option in case you run into buffering issues at one of the spots.

The streaming channels include a broadcast from the driving range, featured groups (which will be up and running when people tee off), Amen Corner (starting at 10:45 am), and Holes 15 & 16 (starting at 11:45 am). The TV simulcast will only be available on The Masters site.

You can also track every shot from every player on The Masters web site.