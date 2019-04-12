Luke Walton, Lakers Mutually Part Ways

Only days after the departure of Magic Johnson, the Lakers will be without a head coach as well. Shams Charania of the Athletic reports that the sides agreed to mutually part ways on Friday afternoon, two days after the Lakers’ last game of the season.

Luke Walton is no longer head coach of the Lakers. The sides mutually parted. https://t.co/7bnnLfn7uY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 12, 2019

Walton had been at the head coach of the Lakers since 2017. While many felt he helped develop the young guys in LA, he was unable to put a playoff run together after LeBron James joined the team and subsequently was injured.

Walton’s job was the subject of much speculation for several months now, and it will be one of the hottest jobs on the market now. Walton joins Dave Joerger, J.B. Bickerstaff, and Larry Drew as coaches without jobs, for now.