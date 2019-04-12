Major League Baseball's Father's Day Hats Are an Abombination

Look, it’s no secret that the specialty uniforms don’t do anything for me. But hey, money must be made somehow, right? But this year’s Father’s Day caps are a particular brand of awful. They are some sort of tie-dyed blue and just purely heinous.

This is the worst thing I have ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/aKjO2f06ts — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon (@CTowersCBS) April 12, 2019

Speaking as a father myself, I am deeply offended. How could anyone think this is the best way to honor me and all that I do? Congratulations on taking time out to raise a family, to show our appreciation, here’s some pukey robins egg monstrosity.

Slap in the face. And an avoidable one.

You know what dads like? Tradition. Not seeing the team they grew up with looking like a bunch of clowns out there. Leaving things alone.

Hate to see stuff like this.