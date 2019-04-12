Monty Williams Reportedly Has a Real Shot to be Lakers Coach

Luke Walton is out, and while Ty Lue may be the frontrunner, Sixers assistant Monty Williams is expected to be a strong candidate for the job, as Sam Amick reports:

Monty Williams is held in high regard by the Kings as well and is a candidate, but source confirms that he'll now have a very real crack at the Lakers job as well. Monty coached Kings assistant GM Peja Stojakovic in New Orleans. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 12, 2019

Lue makes more sense as we sit here today assuming that is the choice of LeBron James. It is very telling, however, we are hearing about two coaches nobody really considers game-changers when it comes to the Lakers’ job. They can play it off any way they choose, but let’s be honest, this is not a good job for anyone.

A head coaching job is a head coaching job, but Williams should at least consider what he would be getting himself into becoming the next head coach for LeBron James. Lue already knows.