Pete Alonso Is Hotter Than the Surface of the Sun

Pete Alonso is a true New Yorker. He wasted no valuable time in getting right to the point and and announcing his arrival. No time for small talk or pleasantries. He was in a hurry.

The Mets first baseman collected six hits in an opening series against Washington, three of them going for extra bases. He blasted his first career homer in his fourth game, a magnificent bomb against Miami. This week, he’s added five more longballs.

Alonso now sits second in the National League with six homers and 17 RBI. He leads in slugging percentage, adjusted OPS+, and extra base hits. He’s second with an absurd 1.362 OPS. His first 33 career at bats have been wildly productive, by the numbers and with the eye.

Last night he put his name alongside sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stantonby hitting an absurd frozen rope homer to dead-center. It traveled 454 feet, had an exit velocity of 118.3 mph, and dented water.

It’s tough not to look at something like this and buy into Alonso as the next big thing. The next New York slugger that will step into the league and dominate.

Think Judge, Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar. There’s finally a stud young big bopper in Flushing. The Mets faithful are enjoying this, and the surprising 8-4 start, good for tops in the NL East. Enthusiasm is growing.

Alonso’s pace, of course, is unsustainable. At least for a human not named Barry Bonds. Eventually the regression will come. But the flashes of brilliance on display early should give hope. This type of power does not go away.