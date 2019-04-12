Reuben Foster Reinstated by NFL, Fined Two Game Checks

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster has been reinstated by the NFL after nearly six months on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Foster was released by the 49ers in November after his second arrest since getting drafted in 2017.

#Redskins LB Reuben Foster will not appeal the fine, source said. He has accepted the discipline. The charge in Florida was dropped months ago and now the NFL's case is closed as well. Foster eligible to play, barring future issues. Here's the NFL's statement: — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2019

Foster’s November arrest was for probable cause for misdemeanor domestic violence charges. He was placed on the exempt list and released, but was still claimed by Washington. In January, the charges against Foster were dropped, as the attorney’s office claimed there wasn’t enough evidence.

The NFL appears to have spent the last several months doing their own investigation, and came to the same conclusion the attorney’s office did. Foster was charged with felony counts of domestic violence in April of 2018, but his girlfriend testified that she had fabricated the evidence that led to the charges.

Foster is free to re-join the team and their activities, and does not plan to appeal the fine.