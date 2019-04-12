Tyronn Lue Reportedly The Front-Runner For Lakers Job

Tyronn Lue is reportedly the front-runner to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news as soon as Luke Walton and the Lakers mutually parted ways on Friday.

Lue obviously has experience coaching LeBron James, as he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for two-plus seasons with James. LeBron and Lue won an NBA title together in 2016.

Lue posted a record of 128-83 (.607) in roughly three seasons as the head coach in Cleveland. He took over midway through the 2015-16 season and was fired just six games into this past season. He also boasts a 41-20 (.627) record in the playoffs.

As a player, Lue won two championships with the Lakers, one in 2000 and the other in 2001. He was originally drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 23rd pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Lakers on draft night. He spent his first three seasons in LA.

He was the Celtics director of basketball development in 2009, was a member of the Clippers coaching staff in 2013, then was joined the Cavaliers in 2014 as associate head coach. He was elevated to the head coaching position on January 22, 2016 after David Blatt was fired.