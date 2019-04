Tiger Woods was in trouble but hit a nice shot on his second stroke of the 14th hole at The Masters. However, as the spectators were rushing out to see where the shot would land, a security guard collided with Tiger’s ankle. He did not fall but was visibly wincing. At press time, Tiger birdied the hole and is two shots off the lead.

Hopefully for everyone involved this will not hamper Tiger’s performance for the rest of the weekend.