VIDEO: Zach Johnson Hits Ball With Practice Swing During Masters

During professional sporting events, we’ll occasionally catch glimpses that these people getting paid to play sports are, in fact, just like us. We were all witnesses of such a moment during Friday’s Masters action. Zach Johnson lined up, and like many of us out on the links, didn’t pay close enough attention to exactly where his practice swing would go. It resulted in a fun gaffe that happens constantly when you’re out with the guys from work.

Zach Johnson just did this 😂 pic.twitter.com/hGXgOIAERB — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) April 12, 2019

Johnson, playing with Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar, had a good laugh about it afterwards. Johnson is also the beneficiary of some looser rules than the ones some of us play by; according to the new set of PGA rules, if the shot is deemed unintentional, then it does not count. There isn’t a more stereotypical example of that rule in effect than a player hitting his ball with a practice swing, so Johnson was not charged with a stroke.

It was a light moment for all involved during the high-stakes and hours-long contest that is the Masters. In other news, I learned that the people I go out with, who would absolutely make me play it as it lies, are stricter than the Professional Golfers Association. I will be citing Johnson in my defense when golf season rolls around in the Northeast.