Roundup: Wendy Williams Files for Divorce; Cam Reddish Going Pro; Lori Loughlin is Freaking Out

Wendy Williams files for divorce … Nipsey Hussle memorial … Hellboy movie not well liked … Truly remarkable what’s happened to Michael Avennati … Julian Assange has gotten everything he ever wanted … Braves get Ozzie Albies for extremely cheap … National Enquirer has to be quite nervous about what Jeff Bezos is telling the feds … When you think it’s just a fart but it is not just a fart … More scandal at Michigan State … Israeli spacecraft fails moon landing, takes selfie … Living on a boat … Will Wade and LSU have a meeting set up … Ramon Foster is sick of all the Steelers drama … The Bulls are really going to give Jim Boylen an extension … Lori Loughlin freaking out about going to jail … Old pope up to new tricks … Scott Sanderson, former MLB pitcher, dies at 62 … Cam Reddish declares for NBA draft … All stores should take cash … Derrick Rose documentary had some compelling footage …
Frozen Four final features UMass, looking for its first title. [NCAA]
Disney’s streaming service is coming. And it will be affordable. [The Verge]
Whoa, is Barstool Sports the good guy? [Sports Handle]
Congratulations to my large adult son Pete Alonso. [NYDN]
Glad this dog lost some weight.
People not knowing about the movie Meet Joe Black makes me feel quite old.
For no reason whatsoever, the complete 2003 NCAA title game featuring Carmelo Anthony.
Comments