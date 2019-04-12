Roundup: Wendy Williams Files for Divorce; Cam Reddish Going Pro; Lori Loughlin is Freaking Out

Wendy Williams files for divorce … Nipsey Hussle memorial … Hellboy movie not well liked … Truly remarkable what’s happened to Michael Avennati … Julian Assange has gotten everything he ever wanted … Braves get Ozzie Albies for extremely cheap … National Enquirer has to be quite nervous about what Jeff Bezos is telling the feds … When you think it’s just a fart but it is not just a fart … More scandal at Michigan State … Israeli spacecraft fails moon landing, takes selfie … Living on a boat … Will Wade and LSU have a meeting set up … Ramon Foster is sick of all the Steelers drama … The Bulls are really going to give Jim Boylen an extension … Lori Loughlin freaking out about going to jail … Old pope up to new tricks … Scott Sanderson, former MLB pitcher, dies at 62 … Cam Reddish declares for NBA draft … All stores should take cash … Derrick Rose documentary had some compelling footage …

Frozen Four final features UMass, looking for its first title. [NCAA]

Disney’s streaming service is coming. And it will be affordable. [The Verge]

Whoa, is Barstool Sports the good guy? [Sports Handle]

Congratulations to my large adult son Pete Alonso. [NYDN]

Glad this dog lost some weight.

Watch as this 173-pound golden retriever lost 100 pounds! ❤️pic.twitter.com/8nlPFL5gKP — UberFacts (@UberFacts) April 10, 2019

People not knowing about the movie Meet Joe Black makes me feel quite old.

This is the most bonkers one minute of a movie that I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/wjRxHlIBO4 — Rose O'Shea (@ladyastronauty) April 11, 2019

For no reason whatsoever, the complete 2003 NCAA title game featuring Carmelo Anthony.