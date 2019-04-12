Why Is It Called Amen Corner?

There may be no more famous stretch of holes than Nos. 11-13 at Augusta. So many Masters have turned on this stretch and their beauty is unmatched. The holes are commonly and affectionately known as Amen Corner. But how did this come to be?

The answer is pretty straightforward.

Back in 1958, Arnold Palmer won the tournament and negotiated this stretch beautifully. Sports Illustrated writer Herbert Warren Wind, covering the event, wrote:

“On the afternoon before the start of the recent Masters golf tournament, a wonderfully evocative ceremony took place at the farthest reach of the Augusta National course — down in the Amen Corner where Rae’s Creek intersects the 13th fairway near the tee, then parallels the front edge of the green on the short 12th and finally swirls alongside the 11th green.”

The poetic flourish stuck. The name has been synonymous for decades.

Wind wrote a piece in 1984 explaining why he used the phrase. It stemmed from a song Shoutin’ in the Amen Corner. An absolute banger.

