Chris Davis Breaks Epic Hitting Slump With Single Against Red Sox

It’s over! It’s finally over! Chris Davis has gotten a hit!
For the first time since September 2018, Davis has hit a ball, in play, past fielders, and made it to first base.
Not only was it a hit, it was a two-run single! Against the Red Sox, no less. Davis now has one hit in his last 55 at-bats. To top it off, he kept the ball from the special moment.
Jokes aside, this is probably a gigantic relief for Davis. Being on the butt end of all the terrible internet jokes for the last week and a half likely wasn’t pleasant. Now he can focus on trying to hit more balls into play and getting more hits, seeing as he’s getting paid $21 million to do just that.
