Chris Davis Breaks Epic Hitting Slump With Single Against Red Sox

It’s over! It’s finally over! Chris Davis has gotten a hit!

For the first time since September 2018, Davis has hit a ball, in play, past fielders, and made it to first base.

Not only was it a hit, it was a two-run single! Against the Red Sox, no less. Davis now has one hit in his last 55 at-bats. To top it off, he kept the ball from the special moment.

Chris Davis keeping the ball on his first hit is hilarious pic.twitter.com/kgaUIHZoCQ — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) April 13, 2019

Jokes aside, this is probably a gigantic relief for Davis. Being on the butt end of all the terrible internet jokes for the last week and a half likely wasn’t pleasant. Now he can focus on trying to hit more balls into play and getting more hits, seeing as he’s getting paid $21 million to do just that.