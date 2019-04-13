MLB

Chris Davis Breaks Epic Hitting Slump With Single Against Red Sox

Chris Davis Breaks Epic Hitting Slump With Single Against Red Sox

MLB

Chris Davis Breaks Epic Hitting Slump With Single Against Red Sox

By 3 hours ago

By: |

It’s over! It’s finally over! Chris Davis has gotten a hit!

For the first time since September 2018, Davis has hit a ball, in play, past fielders, and made it to first base.

Not only was it a hit, it was a two-run single! Against the Red Sox, no less. Davis now has one hit in his last 55 at-bats. To top it off, he kept the ball from the special moment.

Jokes aside, this is probably a gigantic relief for Davis. Being on the butt end of all the terrible internet jokes for the last week and a half likely wasn’t pleasant. Now he can focus on trying to hit more balls into play and getting more hits, seeing as he’s getting paid $21 million to do just that.

, MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home