Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of his generation and arguably the greatest of all time. Of course, the GOAT of any sport is expected to play the best in the biggest moments, and there’s no bigger one than the Masters in golf.

How many Masters has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods has won the Masters four times, in 1997, 2000, 2001, and 2005. His first major came in 1997 when he shot a Masters Tournament record -18 under par over 72 holes. He won by 12 strokes. In 2001, he completed the “Tiger Slam” by winning his fourth major championship in a row.

How many Major Championships has Tiger Woods won?

In his career, Tiger has won 14 career major championships. He has four Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and three Open Championships. His most recent major was the 2007 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Jack Nicklaus has the most majors in golf with 18.