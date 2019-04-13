Joel Embiid Caught on Cell Phone During Playoff Game vs. Nets

It’s been a tough Game 1 for the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Joel Embiid is clearly hurting, their fans are booing them, they were down double digits at multiple points throughout the game, and the Nets will steal the first game of the series.

Unfortunately, it won’t be the last they hear of it. During a replay of Embiid on the bench, he was caught looking at his cell phone with backup center Amir Johnson. What exactly they are looking at is hard to say, but this isn’t a good look by any means.

It seems like Johnson might be showing Embiid a text of some sort. But it’s impossible to be sure, due to the brevity of the shot. Either way, the faithful fans of Philadelphia will surely have more than a few comments about their star player on a phone during a playoff game. Not to mention Jimmy Butler, his notoriously competitive teammate.