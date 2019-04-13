WATCH: Manny Machado Just Made One Of The Best Plays You'll Ever See From A Third Baseman

Manny Machado has proven to be worth every penny the San Diego Padres are paying him during his short tenure with the team. On Friday night, he showed why the shelled out all that cash for him with one of the best plays you’ll ever see a third baseman make.

Check this out:

Here’s another look:

So nice, you gotta see it twice. Or three times. Or four times. Or 100. ⭐️⭐️⭐️#FriarFaithful | @Padres pic.twitter.com/AGs2Porhws — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) April 13, 2019

Not only did Machado get to that ball, but his throw was absolutely unbelievable. Off-balance, falling to his right, he slung the ball across the field with perfect accuracy. According to Statcast, that throw went 151 feet.

Pitcher Adam Warren’s reaction to the play was absolutely priceless. He simply couldn’t believe what he had just seen.

Machado is absolutely incredible and the Padres are clearly thrilled to have him.