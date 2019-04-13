Michigan State Reveals Terrible Alternate Football Uniform for Some Reason

Michigan State’s football kink is to field a championship-level defense and an offense that has fans searching their cabinets for bleach. This combination has rendered their games nearly unwatchable for the past two years, an undertaking only a true fan can talk his or herself into.

For reasons unknown, the Spartans have decided to make some games even more of a daunting user experience with the implementation of these new alternate uniforms.

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

Don’t know about you, but it is extremely cool that the university is allowing freshmen to get all hopped on Mountain Dew and design these things. It’s unclear what advantage having typeface visible from the surface of the moon gives a team, but MSU is determined to find out.

The alternate basketball uniforms also use this highlighter-green color, so it’s not a total shock that it’s bleeding onto the gridiron. Still not great, though.

The only teams that should be allowed to use the Pacific Northwest rainforest color are those within a few hundred miles of Seattle. I’m sorry, but that’s just a common sense rule that will save us all a bunch of heartache and pain.