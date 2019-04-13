NBA Playoffs Saturday TV Schedule

The NBA playoffs are finally here, and it’s set to be a solid first round in both conferences. Yes, the Warriors are the Warriors, but it’s about the journey, not the destination. Here’s the TV schedule for the first day of the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Saturday, April 13th

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

(6) Brooklyn Nets vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Dave Pasch / Doris Burke // Cassidy Hubbarth

5:00 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Orlando Magic vs. (2) Toronto Raptors

Ryan Ruocco / Chauncey Billups // Jorge Sedano

7:00 p.m. | ABC

(8) LA Clippers vs. (1) Golden State Warriors

Mike Breen / Jeff Van Gundy / Mark Jackson // Lisa Salters

10:30 p.m. | ESPN

(7) San Antonio Spurs vs. (2) Denver Nuggets

Mark Jones / Hubie Brown // Israel Gutierrez