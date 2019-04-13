Patrick Cantlay Flirts With Masters Course Record During Third Round

Every year at Augusta is one to remember for different reasons. But Patrick Cantlay nearly solidified his place in history during a bounce-back round during Round 3 of the Masters. He shot eight under, posting a 64 for the day after posting two rounds of 73 on Thursday and Friday.

Cantlay, who didn’t record a bogey throughout his round on Saturday, was just one stroke off of tying the course record, which is a 63. The course record at Augusta is held by two golfers you might’ve heard of: Nick Price and Greg Norman. Cantlay would have been among some mighty fine company.

As is, a 64 is still quite the score to post at Augusta, under the brightest spotlight possible in the game of golf. Cantlay has only two wins in his professional career, but if he plays anywhere near the level he showed on Saturday, he’ll be a well-known name quickly.