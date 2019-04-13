VIDEO: Is Phil Mickelson Taking CBD Oil at the Masters?

The Masters has a long list of dos and don’ts that both patrons and players must follow. Not on that list, as far as we can tell, is taking CBD oil while playing Augusta National, and Phil Mickelson may or may not be taking advantage of that fact.

During his second-round at the Masters, Mickelson was spotted ingesting something from an eye dropper. While we don’t know what it was, lefty looked sketchy while doing it.

Looks like @PhilMickelson is a big CBD oil guy pic.twitter.com/VUMu9cwogc — Ramp Capital ♿️ (@RampCapitalLLC) April 13, 2019

Now, speculating on what is in that bottle will yield no results. Only further speculation. But the reality is, Mickelson looks over his shoulder like a 16-year-old smoking a doobie in his backyard for the first time and is nervous his parents might come home any second. And who knows, he could be right. Masters chairman Fred Ridley might be in those bushes.

Most golf fans know Mickelson has psoriatic arthritis. He’s even done ads for arthritis medicine. CBD oil, which comes from the cannabis plant, has also been shown to help with some forms of arthritis, so it would make sense, in theory, for Mickelson to use it.

Regardless, this video stands as a reminder that the Masters has its own set of rules, and even a three-time champion gets nervous at Augusta when he puts an eye dropper in his mouth and downs whatever solution Mickelson drank at that moment.