The Masters Moves Sunday Start Earlier Due to Threat of Inclement Weather

The Masters just announced in an unprecedented move that Sunday’s tee times will be way earlier than normal due to the thread of inclement weather at Augusta.

Per the graphic on CBS’s screen, players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times starting at 7:30 am ET, off of holes 1 & 10; CBS’s broadcast will begin at 9 am ET.

Per weather.com, Augusta is expecting isolated thunderstorms tomorrow morning, with them becoming more severe in the afternoon. There is a 90% chance of rain. It will be fascinating to see if they can get the tournament done before the threat of bad weather pushes the event to Monday.