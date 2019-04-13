VIDEO: Kyle Schwarber Went Berserk Over Called Third Strike to End Game

Don’t make Schwarber angry… You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry. pic.twitter.com/D3nYdDkpjU — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) April 13, 2019

Kyle Schwarber believed he checked his swing on this called third strike, and went absolutely berserk when it was ruled that he went around and the Cubs lost. The Cubs had the tying run on third and the winning run at second with two outs when this happened. Schwarber, after the call, slammed down his helmet and had to be restrained by Javy Baez from charging the third base umpire.

Schwarber did have a point that he did not go around, but it’s arguably never alright to go this crazy on a game official.