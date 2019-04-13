VIDEO: Phil Mickelson Trolls Matt Kuchar and Plans to 'Hit Bombs' During Masters on Saturday

Phil Mickelson has a big, big day on Saturday. He’s in contention at the Masters, but still sits three strokes behind the leading quintet of Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, and Brooks Koepka. What Mickelson does on Saturday will set the stage for a dramatic or disappointing Sunday at Augusta.

Mickelson has also been around long enough to know that getting uptight doesn’t help anyone, and posted a lighthearted video on Saturday ahead of his tee time explaining why he’s going to “hit bombs” all day and why he wasn’t betting with Matt Kuchar.

Certainly can’t go wrong with Mickelson’s plan of attack here. Hitting absolute bombs and going after the pin is high-risk, high-reward, but time is running out and Lefty’s gotta make a move. Plus, as he said, hitting long drives is one of the major keys to success at Augusta.

Mickelson also decided to start the mind games early, referencing Matt Kuchar’s public dispute with a temporary caddie in Mexico earlier this year. Mickelson is paired with Kuchar for the day, and said he wouldn’t have side bets going on with Kuchar because he’d probably see “like 0.6% of it.” Kuchar came under fire for paying his temp caddie far below what the normal percentage is for winning a tournament, but he said that he and the caddie came to an agreement afterward.

Between the trash talk and the promises of long bombs, Mickelson looks ready to go.