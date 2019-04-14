Jon Snow is 5-Foot-8 Tops

This is a day that often felt like it would never come. No, not the day Tiger Woods turned back time and won at the Masters. I’m talking about the return of Game of Thrones, everyone’s favorite television show that has a pretty good plot in-between sex scenes and gory death scenes. Speculation is hot and heavy when it comes to who will sit on the iron throne when this is all said and done.

One of the favorites, of course, is Jon Snow. He’s the undead good guy. The sentimental choice. The person who would ascend to that level in a true and just world.

But one thing to consider, of course, is his decided disadvantage on the tale of the tape. Kit Harington, the actor who plays the bastard who will soon find out he’s not really a bastard, is listed at 5-foot-8. And far be it from me to call anyone a liar, but that seems generous. The type of listing one might get in a school-issued program.

My pick?

Brienne of Freaking Tarth. Illogical? Maybe. But tough to argue with this: