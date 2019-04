The Masters are all about Tiger Woods right now but an interesting subplot has developed. That would the memes we are all waiting to create and enjoy from Michael Phelps’ excitement for Tiger.

Those that create memes, here you are:

Michael Phelps wanted that to go in almost as badly as Tiger did pic.twitter.com/eQtkn4E0zp — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) April 14, 2019

Michael Phelps cheering on Tiger Legends. pic.twitter.com/9vicCvwRUL — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) April 14, 2019

Michael Phelps and my spirit animal sharing a moment with Cat. pic.twitter.com/g2Jv7V02i3 — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) April 14, 2019

Michael Phelps just casually photobombing Tiger at the 16th tee pic.twitter.com/uWTms2oS2Z — Alex Quigley 🇺🇸 (@alexquigley) April 14, 2019

Baltimore’s Michael Phelps has a nice view for this Sunday at @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/g0Q4WPfFts — Garrett Downing (@gdowning14) April 14, 2019

You know, just a legend supporting a legend. Sorry, GOATs, I mean.