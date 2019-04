It has happened. Tiger Woods has won the Masters, capturing his long-awaited 15th major title. This historical win created some iconic images.

AYE AYE IT’S 2:33 AM AND TIGER WOODS WON SKSJSKDKD YOU PROLLY DON’T CARE BUT MY GOLF HEART IS SCREAMING HE WON YA’LL! HE. WON. 11 YEARS OF WAITING ARE OVER <3333

πŸ†β›³οΈπŸ₯‡ pic.twitter.com/Bi3IEDUcyi — πŸ“Œ (@aamberllopez) April 14, 2019

This is what joy looks like.

Congratulations @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/ghpey0EKYj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 14, 2019

✠Had four back surgeries

✠Thought he’d never play again

✠Was ranked 1,199th in the world

✠11 years since his last Major

✠14 years since last Masters

✠The greatest comeback ever Tiger Woods is back πŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/cfpNzBvJTd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 14, 2019

Greatest comeback in sporting history. Congratulations ⁦@TigerWoods⁩ – you proved everyone wrong & showed what REAL champions are made of…. absolutely incredible. πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/aQ9ZG2gyjD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 14, 2019

The emotions here tell it all. What a moment. There are few results in sports that so many fans can come together and enjoy and this is clearly one of them. Never is not the right word, but it may be a long, long time until we ever witness another moment in sports like this one. Welcome back, Tiger Woods.