VIDEO: Mike Francesa Gave Tiger Woods Zero Chance to Win the Masters

As time goes by, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Mike Francesa is stuck in some type of Brewster’s Millions situation where he needs to chip away at his entire legacy until there’s nothing left. And you just hate to see him continue to be loud wrong about pretty much anything and everything.

Courtesy of his greatest foil, @BackAftaThis, here he is giving Tiger Woods zero chance of winning the Masters.

Last week, Mike Francesa confidently told us that the chances of Tiger Woods winning #TheMasters are "NIL"….. Did the other golfers even need to show up? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/spZoW7jdSf — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 14, 2019

A damn shame they played the tournament anyway. And a damn shame that Woods had to go out and do something we’ll never, ever forget.

Now, to be fair, Francesa is far from alone in predicting Woods wasn’t going to walk away with the green jacket. But really, considering how he’s played in recent majors, what happened this weekend shouldn’t have been a total shock.