VIDEO: Tiger Woods Wins Masters, Celebrates With His Kids

Tiger Woods has done the impossible. Eleven years after his last major championship win, Woods bested the field at The Masters, sealing it with a short putt on No. 18.

"THE RETURN TO GLORY!" Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/u3cNdQm6MG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

It’s the fifth Masters crown of Woods’ career and his 15th major overall. After all these years wondering if he’d ever become the player he once was, Tiger is once again top cat.

He celebrated the moment with his kids, ages 10 and 11, who have never seen him triumphant on golf’s biggest stage.

It’s okay to cry 😭 😭Tiger hugs his son, just like he hugged his late father the last time he won in 2005 #MastersSunday pic.twitter.com/UkukrqcbSg — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) April 14, 2019

This will go down as one of the most memorable sports moment of the decade, if not century. It’s tough to overstate the importance of what just happened in Augusta — and how long its been a dream of so many.