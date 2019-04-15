Breaking: Marathon Hard

Running a marathon is a very inspiring thing for people who are not me to do. The way they devote all that time to training, hitting the streets and conducting the most boring form of exercise imaginable should be lauded. Making it all 26.2 miles despite not having to make it 26.2 miles for any reason whatsoever is — again — just fantastic.

One participant at today’s Boston Marathon gave us another reminder of how hard these things can be by literally crawling to the finish line.

Extra credit to everyone who jammed a camera in his face as he struggled to move the final few inches. What a spectacle.

Good for him, though.