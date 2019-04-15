Video: DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Scary Non-Contact Injury, Limps to Locker Room

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will undergo an MRI on his quad tomorrow after going down with a scary-looking non-contact injury in the Warriors game against the Clippers:

Uh oh. DeMarcus Cousins is hurt pic.twitter.com/tAkvgXz8yu — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 16, 2019

As Anthony Slater brings up, there are several troubling elements to the video about. One of which includes the injury occurring on the same leg as the Achilles tear Cousins suffered last season.

Three concerning aspects of that DeMarcus Cousins injury: Non-contact aspect, his reaction, same leg as the Achilles tear. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2019

If he has to miss time with a serious injury, seemingly it will play a role this summer when Cousins becomes a free agent. As for this season, while a loss, the Golden State Warriors are overpowering enough to deal with losing him if it comes to that.

Hoping for the best!