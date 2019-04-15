Eli Manning Found Out Odell Beckham Was Traded the Same Way You Did

The New York Giants brass is oddly beholden toEli Manning, a quarterback whose most productive days aren’t even in the rearview mirror anymore because they’ve disappeared over the horizon. One would think, then, that he’d be clued in to major decisions before the happen — like shipping a transcendent wide receiver out of town.

Turns out … nah. Manning found out Odell Beckham had been traded to the Cleveland Browns the way most other people found out: By watching television.

Eli Manning says he found out about OBJ trade while watching TV & seeing the news on ticker. He has reached out to Beckham. On field, "there are certain things he can do that not everyone can do." Eli lauds #NYG WRs and RBs, says replacing OBJ production will be "by committee." — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 15, 2019

Grand scheme of things? This isn’t a huge deal. The important thing isn’t how you learned your best offensive weapon was leaving, it’s that he did leave. Still, it’s always remarkable to watch the Giants, a winning and largely competent franchise, allow stuff like this to happen — then for the press to find out about it.

It does tell fans of the Browns, Lions, and any other hapless team that there’s hope. That someone else will supplant them as laughingstocks if and when success ever comes.