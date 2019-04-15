5 Thoughts on Game of Thrones Season Premiere: Tension Between Jon and Arya?

The final season of Game of Thrones is underway. As we all gather together to figure this all out, here are five thoughts on the season 8 premiere:

Something seemed up between Jon and Arya

The most troubling scene comes from a split second when Jon and Arya reunited. Clearly, Jon did not get the response he was hoping for from the sister that has always been on his side after saying Sansa thinks she is smarter than everyone else. Arya oddly defended his sister cryptically enough that gave off the vibe she may have some sort of trust concerns with Jon: “I’m defending our family.” Now, this did come before a hug, so we may not have to choose between them, but this is certainly worth keeping an eye on.