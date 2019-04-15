Ranking the Lakers Rumored Coaching Candidates

The post-Luke Walton era is here for the Lakers. According to the Los Angeles Times, the three coaches they plan to interview this week are Juwan Howard, Monty Williams, and Ty Lue. Not exactly game-changing names, but that is the reality for the Lakers right now.

Here is a ranking of those three candidates:

3. Monty Williams

There is a question here of whether or not the Lakers can even get Monty Willimas. Williams should have several suitors and no head coaching position comes with more pressure and downside than the Lakers do. Willimas knows LeBron James from their time with Team USA but is not as familiar with him as the next two coaches. Given the difficulties of being LeBron’s coach at this point, Williams would be wise to look elsewhere. As for the Lakers’ side of this, Williams wasn’t all that impressive when he was a head coach in New Orleans. Gut feeling, this wouldn’t be a great pairing. But again, they can’t be too choosey.