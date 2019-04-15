NFL Mock Draft 2.0: The Jets Get a Steal and Oakland Finds The QB of the Future

The NFL Draft is just a matter of days away. In the newest version of our mock, the top picks are shuffled around and a few teams take big chances. Here’s how things unfold in The Big Lead’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

1. ARIZONA CARDINALS- Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma- At this point, Murray to the Cardinals seems to be the only sure thing in this draft. The real question is about Josh Rosen and if the Cardinals can get some help for Murray at other points in the draft. Part of the reason Rosen had a disappointing first year was the complete lack of talent around him. Kingsbury will get his guy, though.

2. San Francisco 49ers- Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama- Nick Bosa might end up the best player in this class, but Williams won’t be that far behind, and is a better fit for the Niners defense right now. They traded for Dee Ford and signed him to a big contract to be the edge rusher of the future. Williams would absolutely wreak havoc on the interior with DeForest Buckner and could be a defensive cornerstone for the foreseeable future. Defense will be key with Jimmy Garoppolo coming back from a knee injury, and Williams fills out a formidable front seven.

3. New York Jets- Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State- The Jets leap at the chance to get the guy tagged as the top pick since August. The Jets need a pass-rusher to complete their young, talented defensive core, and a prospect like Bosa is can’t-miss at the No. 3 slot. Bosa is a perfect fit if circumstances unfold like this for New York.

4. Oakland Raiders- Ed Oliver, DT, Houston- Josh Allen seems like the logical pick, but we’ve seen where edge rushers sit on the totem pole for Jon Gruden (not very high). Instead, they choose a hyped prospect who can affect both the rush and pass game. Oliver had 53 tackles for loss to go along with 13.5 sacks at Houston; he’s an impact player who can disrupt whatever an offense is trying to do. As for his fiery personality (which is probably an overblown issue), Gruden is hand-made to deal with whatever Oliver can throw at him.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky- The Bucs have holes throughout their roster and Allen would be an immediate infusion of talent and youth to a defense that was one of the worst in football last year. Allen’s 17 sacks his senior year showed his full upside, and Tampa Bay needs a consistent presence on the outside. Allen has the potential to be a dangerous presence on the edge for years to come, and the Bucs have their first cornerstone of their new future.