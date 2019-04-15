Ronda Rousey Trying To Get Pregnant, Won't Return To WWE Any Time Soon

Ronda Rousey lost the main even at Wrestlemania 35 to Becky Lynch and it appears she’s going to be taking a long break from WWE. While we don’t know if Rousey is pregnant, a recent social media post suggests she plans to be.

On Monday, Rousey posted a picture with her husband Travis Browne and the hashtag #impregnationvacation.

Recently, Rousey was a little upset at how interested people were in her vagina, but apparently she’s fine with the world knowing about her attempt to get pregnant.

A few months ago there was speculation that after WrestleMania, Rousey would be taking a break from professional wrestling to start a family with her husband. According to ESPN, that would appear that is the case.

If she’s set to start a family, it’s obvious we won’t be seeing Rousey in the WWE for a long, long time. If she gets pregnant quickly, we can probably expect well over a year for her to return.