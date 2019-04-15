PM Roundup: Sophie Turner; Boston Marathon's Crazy Finish; Russell Wilson Won't Sign After Monday

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which had precisely none of its questions answered by the GoT premier.
Sophie and GoT are back: “Game of Thrones” returned to HBO last night with Sophie Turner. Here are a few things you may have missed from the final season’s premier.
Great finish in Boston: The Boston Marathon men’s race came down to the final few seconds, as Lawrence Cherono topped Lelisa Desisa by two seconds.
Wilson won’t sign after deadline: Russell Wilson has claimed he won’t sign an extension after midnight Monday night.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
5 Complaints About the Game of Thrones Premiere
CBS’ Masters Coverage Sets New Standard of Excellence
The San Diego Padres Aren’t Coming, They’re Already Here
Both Sides Will Declare Victory in Mike Francesa Michael Kay Ratings War
Around the Sports Internet:
Virginia guard Ty Jerome has declared for the NBA draft
The Eastern Conference playoffs outcome could lead to a lot of changes in free agency
Will Wade has been reinstated by LSU
Team USA won the women’s world championship in hockey but there was controversy
Song of the Day:
Comments