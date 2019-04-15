PM Roundup: Sophie Turner; Boston Marathon's Crazy Finish; Russell Wilson Won't Sign After Monday

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which had precisely none of its questions answered by the GoT premier.

Sophie and GoT are back: “Game of Thrones” returned to HBO last night with Sophie Turner. Here are a few things you may have missed from the final season’s premier.

Great finish in Boston: The Boston Marathon men’s race came down to the final few seconds, as Lawrence Cherono topped Lelisa Desisa by two seconds.

Wilson won’t sign after deadline: Russell Wilson has claimed he won’t sign an extension after midnight Monday night.

One of the greatest comebacks in sports history. 2008: Wins US Open on torn ACL

2010: Neck injury

2011: Sprained MCL, Achilles

2012: Achilles injury

2014: Back surgery

2015: Back surgery

2017: Back surgery

2019: Wins Masters (first major since 2008) pic.twitter.com/kchT1PmjUV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2019

