If you had Ovechkin by knockout in the first period, congratulations, you just cashed. #FightNightRaleigh pic.twitter.com/c1vIOo2MVC — Kris Abbott (@KrisOddsShark) April 15, 2019

Alexander Ovechkin got in a fight with Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes in their playoff game this evening, and let’s just say that the results were not close. Ovechkin won in an absolute landslide.

The fight occurred in the first period of Game 3 of the first round playoff matchup between the Capitals and the Hurricanes. Washington entered the evening up 2-0 in the series.