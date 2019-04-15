VIDEO: Verne Lundquist and Tiger Woods Were Perfect

Tiger Woods’ clinched his incredible Masters win by knocking his tee shot at No. 16 within a few feet of the hole. He saved his most memorable moment for the iconic par-3, patrolled by Verne Lundquist for all these years. It was magic, pure and simple. A confluence of events a person could hardly dream of a few years back.

And Lundquist, ever the pro, nailed the call by staying out. He let the pictures do the talking. Just another element of an unforgettable day that feels like it was dreamed up in a laboratory to delight the masses.

Then, classic Verne.

Tiger won it when he damn near willed a hole-in-one on 16. Haven’t seen that “I’m leading a major on Sunday” face in over a decade. Of course, having Verne Lundquist call it made it real… #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/GVs9uxWz8u — Juan Martinez (@ezyville) April 14, 2019

The 78-year-old has taken a step back from football and basketball broadcasts, but wouldn’t dream of missing the Masters. Here’s hoping that tradition continues and this wasn’t the last big Woods moment to get the special soundtrack.