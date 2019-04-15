Zion Williamson Officially Declares for NBA Draft

Yes, it’s not exactly a shock, but now it’s official: Zion Williamson is declaring for the NBA draft, per his Instagram page.

Teams like the Knicks and Cavs need no longer fear that their entire season went down the drain for nothing; the most hyped prospect in quite some time is coming to the NBA. Zion had quite the year at Duke, as his team ultimately fell short of a national title while he ignited a national conversation about the one-and-done rule.

Zion is the consensus top pick in the draft (including in our very own mock draft), so at this point it’s just a question of who will end up with the rights to pick him. The Knicks, Suns, and Cavs all have an equal chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, although the Knicks may trade it away if they do win the lottery in their quest for an NBA superteam. His best landing spot will be the main talking point of the NBA draft, and this year’s lottery drawing will have a lot on the line.