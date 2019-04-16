Patriots Sign Former Broncos, Texans WR Demaryius Thomas

The Patriots desperately need wide receiver depth. As Giselle said, Tom Brady cannot throw and catch the ball. At the very least, they need bodies. A few months ahead of training camp, they’re trying to do just that. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that New England is signing Demaryius Thomas, formerly of the Broncos and Texans.

Source: the Patriots are signing longtime Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 16, 2019

Thomas is coming off a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season with the Texans. If he can prove to be healthy, he could be a useful possession receiver outside the numbers for the Patriots. While his speed is probably sapped after his second Achilles injury, Thomas always had a wide catch radius; drops were a problem that followed him throughout his career, but the hope is that with a quarterback like Brady throwing him the ball, those issues won’t be as prominent.

Thomas could pan out, but New England still has a lot of work to do.