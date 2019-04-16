Ranking the NFL Quarterbacks 1-32: It's an Old Man's League

There are many quarterback rankings out there and they are all the product of inexact science. Everyone has their own biases and perspective. The goal, as always, is to get through them without succumbing to a fit of rage.

Good luck with that.

#32 Josh Rosen, Cardinals: So the good news for Rosen is that part of the reason his rookie campaign was so lackluster was the weakness of the team around him. The bad news is that he’s likely to lose his job with Kyler Murray sitting right there in the No. 1 spot for Kliff Kingsbury. And really, who could blame the Cards for opting for potential over a small, but lackluster sample size of reality?

#31 Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins: This guy spent a ton of time on the ground (11.3 percent sack rate). When he was upright, he wasn’t half-bad. Maybe it’s unfair, but he’s so low on this list because he’s past his prime and that prime was so darn depressing. If there are actual Tannehill stans out there, I cannot wait to hear from you. Proof of life is so important.

#30 Alex Smith, Redskins: Smith went from a Pro Bowl quarterback to a lost cause to the sufferer of a devastating injury. How he responds is anyone’s guess. He may not even get the chance.

#29 Josh Allen, Bills: Allen was a polarizing pick coming out of college and remains a polarizing figure. As a runner, he was electric. As a thrower, he was arguably a disaster with a propensity to find the other team. Passing is pretty important in today’s NFL so there’s real cause for concern. One safe bet: he’ll remain fun to watch in a completely unpredictable way.

#28 Eli Manning, Giants: No mobility, no arm strength, no discernible plan. What’s not to like? The best thing he can do at this point is hand the ball to Saquon Barkley 28 times a game.

#27 Case Keenum, Broncos: Remember when Keenum played at an MVP-level for the Minnesota Vikings? That wasn’t long ago yet feels like centuries. Keenum threw 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for an offense that was painful to watch last year. He did manage to piece together four game-winning drives, so not the worst guy to have when it matters.