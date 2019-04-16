Roundup: Notre Dame Cathedral; Bill Weld vs. Donald Trump; Bernie Sanders' Tax Returns

Beyonce … Here is some more info on the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral… An overview of the cathedral’s history … Man arrested after driving motorcycle into New Iberia Walmart … Bernie Sanders has called for moratorium on agriculture mergers … Sanders also released 10 years of tax returns … AT&T sold its 10% stake in Hulu back for $1.43 billion … Waste Management agreed to buy rival Advanced Disposal Services for around $3 billion … William Weld is going to challenge Donald Trump for 2020 Republican nomination … Best Buy is changing leaders … Mueller report expected Thursday morning … Apple and Qualcomm are meeting in court once again … What is still unknown about the hepatitis A outbreak in Martin County … Why there may be water buried in the moon’s soil … Vermont’s largest utility, Green Mountain Power, hoping for 100% renewable power by 2030 …

Ranking the Los Angeles Lakers’ rumored coaching candidates. [The Big Lead]

If you believe him, Kevin Durant claims he has not yet made a free agency decision. [Sporting News]

A good piece on why Tiger Woods can finally enjoy his silence. [The Ringer]

This is worth a read as you get ready for the NFL draft: “Ideal top two picks for all 32 teams” [NFL.com]

Daniel Jacobs is getting ready for his showdown vs. Canelo Alvarez. [Boxing Scene]

Could Russell Wilson’s demand result in two years of the franchise tag? [Yahoo]

Some Game of Thrones‘ details you might have missed.

Ovechkin dropped gloves and did not disappoint 🥊 (via @NBCSCapitals) pic.twitter.com/Gb2OS0TpaK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 15, 2019

Now, this is a hockey fight!

Your song of the day!