Russell Wilson Celebrates Seahawks Extension By Posting Video of Himself in Bed With Ciara

Russell Wilson is now the highest-paid player in the NFL after agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks. His new deal will pay him $35 annually and included a chunky $65 million signing bonus. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and undeniably odd dude commemorated the life event by posting a dark video from bed next to his wife, Ciara.

It is deeply affecting, so a word of warning here: brace yourselves.

You know what? Let’s just move past it and not analyze it too much.

The important thing here is the Seahawks retain their most valuable asset and have Wilson until he turns 35. There were times during this negotiating period where that didn’t feel likely.

Wilson is coming off a great year in which he threw 35 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Seattle excelled most when he was a bargain, so it will take some re-calibrating to build a title-caliber team around him. Still, top-5 and even top-10 NFL quarterbacks don’t grow on trees so 12th Men and Women everywhere should wake up feeling refreshed and happy.

No matter how creepy this dark celebrity video may be.