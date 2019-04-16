The NBA Broadcast Dream Team: Stephen A., Charles Barkley, and Michael Wilbon Together?

Some may prefer ESPN’s NBA broadcast while others want Turner’s or NBA TV’s. So, the following pages complete a task of drafting the dream team of an NBA broadcast. Roles filled include:

Studio panel

Studio host

Insiders

Play-by-play

Color commentary

Studio Show Panel

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley has to be a focal point here. He is the most polarizing, talked about, entertaining NBA analyst of all time. In a world where 95 percent of former players are boring, Barkley stands out. Putting Barkley on this hypothetical show ensures it will be watched and discussed. Chuck benefits at times from the playful exchanges with Shaquille O’Neal, but he doesn’t need him. Put Barkley on here, the rest will come.

Stephen A. Smith

Speaking of headlines, pairing Stephen A. Smith and Barkley together would be epic. Just sit back and imagine the energy, dialogue, and reactions on a set with these two. Clearly, Smith doesn’t need someone else to be a lightning rod. However, his style gets taken up several notches when he is paired with someone that gets him riled up a la a Skip Bayless or Will Cain. Insert Barkley, and this show is no longer just about previewing and reacting to the games, it is now about the joy of seeing these two spar like they are in a WWE ring.

Michael Wilbon

There is only one possible way to make a panel of Smith and Barkley even better, and that is adding Michael Wilbon to the mix. Wilbon, who his friends with both of them, is a necessity to take this show to the highest of heights. This new wave of millennial-style basketball has made Wilbon as valuable as he has ever been. The story of Wilbon remains the same, though. He has the rare combination of being widely entertaining while also being a credible voice on the topics he discusses.